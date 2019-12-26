'Christmas came a day late this year' - Crawley Town fans celebrate first win since October

Crawley Town fans are celebrating the Reds' first win since they beat Colchester United on October 12.

The Reds put in a stunning display to beat Northampton Town 4-0 on Boxing Day at The People's Pension Stadium.

Martin Padfield: "8 shots on target vs 0 Northampton. Fantastic performance all round."

Bruce Wells said: "First four goal win margin in nearly five years...5-1 v Barnsley 14/02/2015. COYR!"

Kyen Barrett posted: "Am I seeing the score right? I'm not at the game, is it actually 4-0?"

Debbie Rapson replied: "I cant believe either i cant b there n its best result for ages."

Aiden Quinlan tweeted: "4-0 under the lights, quite the gift. Christmas came a day late this year."

Malc Lochead tweeted seven minutes after the final whistle: "I'm still in shock!"