Connolly issues parting message to fans as he leaves Crawley Town for Dundee United

Mark Connolly has issued a parting message to Crawley Town fans as his transfer deadline day departure to Dundee United was confirmed.

The popular central defender leaves Reds for the Scottish Championship side having made 174 appearance in two spells.

He has made the move north, having submitted a transfer request citing family reasons - having recently become a father for a second time - for an undisclosed fee.

In a message to Crawley fans, Connolly said:

"I just wanted to say a huge thank you to all the Reds fans for their support of me over the past couple of years during my second spell with the club.

"I was delighted when I was offered the chance to come back to Crawley, and it remains a club close to my heart. I’m honoured to have made nearly 200 appearances for the club, but with my young family now growing, a chance to move nearer to family in Scotland was one that I couldn’t turn down.

"I’d like to thank the staff at the club for all their support and wish the club well for the remainder of this season and beyond.

"All the best. Conns."

