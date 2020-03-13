Coronavirus: Crawley Town statement

Crawley Town have released a statement on the decision to postpone the professional game until April 3.

Here is the statement in full.

Following a meeting by the EFL this morning, a decision to suspend all fixtures until 3rd April has been made.

This will affect all first team games, starting with tomorrow's game against Port Vale and also including games against Newport County (17th), Swindon Town (21st) and Cambridge United (28th).

Crawley Town Football Club will support any decision which ensures the wellbeing of supporters, staff and players, whilst also preventing the spread of the virus.

A decision on the club's day to day operations, including the hosting of events at The People's Pension Stadium, will be made on Sunday evening and communicated then.

In regards to ticketing, the club will continue to work with the EFL and the clubs we were due to play on a plan of action for the postponed matches.

Supporters who have booked tickets for the fixture at Port Vale tomorrow will be able to receive a refund from the club's ticket office, once a decision regarding opening hours has been made.

We will continue to provide updates as and when applicable.