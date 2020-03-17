Coronavirus in football: The 3 UEFA conference calls, what it could mean for Euro 2020 and the financial effect on clubs

UEFA are set to hold a series of conference calls today to discuss the immediate future of Euro 2020 and football..

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, football has been thrown into disarray with the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and EFL postponed.

Today, a number of key decisions are due to be made over a series of conference calls between governing bodies and clubs.

Here’s what we know:

SO WHO WILL TAKE PART IN THE CALLS?

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin will chair the video conference with the aim of finding a solution for domestic leagues, the Champions League and internationals.

They will have THREE separate conference calls.

Firstly, with the European Club Association which looks after almost 250 clubs, including all of the Premier League’s most high profile teams and the European Leagues organisation.

Second, a call including the 55 member associations including the football associations of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also get a chance to have their say.

FIFPro, the world player's union, will be on the calls with the ECA, European Leagues and the FAs to put forward the players’ perspective on the situation.

The third and final call will be with the UEFA executive committee who will ultimately debate, approve and give the green light to the proposals put forward.

WHAT COULD BE DECIDED ON CALL ONE?

This will decide the future for club football with domestic leagues and the format of the Champions League and Europa League high on the agenda.

One likely scenario is that the quarter finals and semi-finals of European competition are made into one-legged ties.

Home and away advantage could be decided by a toss of a coin or played in a mini tournament where the final is being staged which is Istanbul and Gdansk respectively.

The problem with the mini tournament is that it is yet another set of fixtures to consider in a busy schedule.

However, according to reports, one UEFA insider insisted it cannot be scrapped saying it is “our Superbowl.”

A time frame when domestic leagues have to be completed is essential in UEFA, clubs and leagues moving forward into planning a new fixture schedule.

WHAT COULD BE DECIDED ON CALL TWO?

It is widely expected that Euro 2020 will be postponed by a year and the Nations League scrapped.

FA bosses see it as inevitable that the Euros will be delayed by a year, which would free up the March and June international breaks.

The play-offs will have to be rescheduled along with the whole of the Euros this summer and then three sets of Europa League fixtures in the autumn.

Clearing the Euros and the Nations League from the calendar will give the clubs and leagues some breathing space and clarity about when they can reschedule games.

There is also the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021 to consider also.

That competition could cause friction between UEFA and FIFA with the tournament likely to make way for the Euros.

Meanwhile, the smaller nations will want to keep the Euros but also the Nations League as the tournaments are a big earner for them - another area of conflict.

WHAT COULD BE DECIDED ON CALL THREE?

The UEFA Executive Committee will make the final decision on the proposals.

The committee includes UEFA’s President, 16 other members elected by a UEFA Congress, plus two elected by the European Club Association and one by the European Leagues.

That group will make the final decision on the Euros, Champions League, Europa League, Nations League and the scheduling around the competitions.

WHAT ABOUT THE DOMESTIC LEAGUES?

This meeting is nothing to do with them. But it is only when the outcome is known that the leagues can come up with a plan for their own competitions. The 20 Premier League clubs are due to meet on Thursday while the EFL are also scheduled to meet later this week.

WHAT COULD BE THE FINANCIAL COST TO CLUBS?

Reports have suggested that UEFA will demand compensation of £275million from its clubs and leagues to postpone Euro 2020 by a year. It is due to start on June 12 across 12 host cities throughout Europe.