Coronavirus: Isthmian League postpones this week's fixtures

This week's Isthmian League fixtures have been postponed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
A statement from Isthmian Football League chairman Nick Robinson read: "The safety and well-being of all those associated with the league - our players, volunteers, club officials, match officials and supporters - is our number one priority, and we are closely monitoring the situation and carefully following advice from Public Health England.
"The board has decided that as an immediate step matches scheduled for tomorrow and next midweek will be postponed and we will review the situation daily as to when fixtures can recommence.
"We understand the enormous financial impact this will have on many clubs, but the board feels that it is better to err on the side of caution at this time.
"We hope that by taking this step we can delay the spread of the virus and we earnestly hope that with the right approach there will be as few persons as possible suffering either directly or indirectly.
"We look forward to the resumption of the fixtures as soon as possible."
Postponed games involving Sussex clubs include:
Saturday March 14
Isthmian Premier Division
Bognor Regis Town v Corinthian-Casuals
Bowers & Pitsea v Horsham
Enfield Town v Worthing
Hornchurch v Lewes
Isthmian South East
Burgess Hill Town v VCD Athletic
East Grinstead Town v Whyteleafe
Phoenix Sports v Hastings United
Ramsgate v Haywards Heath Town
Sittingbourne v Chichester City
Three Bridges v Faversham Town
Whitstable Town v Whitehawk
Tuesday March 17
Isthmian South East
Burgess Hill Town v Whitehawk
East Grinstead Town v Cray Valley Paper Mills
Haywards Heath Town v Chichester City
Velocity Trophy semi-finals
Horsham v Cheshunt