Coronavirus: Southern Combination Football League statement

Here is a full statement from the Southern Combination Football League, sent to us by chairman Steve Nealgrove.

The following advice was received from SCFA

SCFL chairman Steve Nealgrove

The advice is that any decision to continue playing or to postpone their respective competitions is a matter for each League as autonomous bodies within the game.

It is not felt that all grassroots fixtures need to be cancelled as a matter of course at this time, although some may need to be if Clubs are self-isolating and are unable to play, or if Clubs are concerned about playing and the League agrees to a postponement.

Clubs need to work with and communicate appropriately with Leagues if they are self-isolating and unable to play or have concerns about playing their fixture(s).

In line with government advice, at this time we are advising all Clubs, Leagues and Match Officials against carrying out the pre/post-match handshake(s) and/or other physical greetings as a precautionary measure at fixtures. We feel that shaking hands is easily avoidable since it poses an unnecessary risk, and we encourage everyone to continue with good hand hygiene.

Consequently, for now SCFL will proceed with fixtures this weekend - however any club that have particular issues/or have players self-isolating then they should contact the league as matter of urgency.

As you will appreciate, events are constantly changing - and we will continue to take advise from the FA; SCFA: & NHS.’