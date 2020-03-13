Coronavirus: The EFL statement in full

The EFL today (Friday) postponed all games until April 3. Here is their statement in full.

In light of overnight developments, the EFL Board has met this morning to discuss the ever-changing circumstances posed by the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Having considered the increased number of cases affecting Club Players and staff, the Board were unanimous in their approach and it has been determined that all football activity scheduled to take place this weekend and until April 3 2020 will be postponed.

For the avoidance of any doubt this includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures and will take us beyond the next international round.

The arrangement of training programmes for professional players in the interim period remains a matter for each individual Club and we advise all Academy training is suspended until April 3 2020.

In addition to this the League instructs all Clubs to suspend indefinitely all non-essential business which include, but are not limited to, player appearances, commercial activities training ground visits and fan meetings.

We also advise that Club Community Organisations cease their activities until April 3 2020.

I have also had the opportunity this morning to discuss the position with my counterparts at the FA and Premier League and we are all aligned on this difficult decision.

Whilst the EFL Board has continued to take the advice and guidance offered of the government and its health advisors, emerging developments mean now is the time to press pause and take stock to enable the EFL, together with our Premier League and FA colleagues, to implement our contingency plans, which have been in preparation for a period of time.

A further update will be provided to Clubs post an EFL Board Meeting next week.