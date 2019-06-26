Craig Brewster leaves Crawley Town

Crawley Town have confirmed that assistant coach Craig Brewster has left the club in order to pursue other interests.

Craig rejoined the club as part of the coaching team for the final months of last season, having been coach and caretaker manager between 2011-13.

Head Coach Gabriele Cioffi said: "Craig was an important part of our team, and it is a shame that he was not able to agree terms but I wish him only the best moving forward.

"He is a good coach and a good assistant, but for me, most important, he is a good man. I hope that we keep in touch and that we will see him at The People's Pension this season. For sure he will always be welcome here."