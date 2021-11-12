The club, in conjunction with key stakeholders including this paper, will give away 2,000 tickets to watch the Reds as a thank you for people who deserve them within the Crawley community. You can read more about the Crawley Town Gratitude Scheme here.

And when we asked for nominations in the paper, Alison McMuillan emailed us to say Tilgate Bakery deserved the tickets.

Tilgate Bakery Paul Chesworth, Jane Alesha, Jane Kirkham, Mark Dunford

During lockdown, Tilgate Bakery started a new service, delivering essentials like bread and milk as well as food from the bakery to homes and businesses across the area. The team also introduced 'Local Heroes' where anyone can nominate a person, organisation or business who has gone above and beyond, with a weekly winner getting a delivery of 20 Jam Donuts on a Friday. To date, over 40 deliveries have been made to Local Heroes.

Manager Jane Kirkham said: "We are delighted and humbled to be nominated for these tickets. We are so grateful to our fantastic customers for supporting our family run business and a big thank you to all our staff who have worked tirelessly throughout. It's wonderful that it has been recognised."

The bakery received 20 tickets for the match against Newport County on Tuesday, November 23.

The Crawley Town Gratitude Scheme is run by the club in conjunction with the Crawley Observer, Crawley Town Centre BID, Manor Royal BID, Crawley Borough Council, Crawley Town Community Foundation, Everyone Active and Gatwick Airport.