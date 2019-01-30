Crawley Down ease to win after Leslie brace

Crawley Down Gatwick rounded off the week with another impressive 3-0 away win at Shoreham on Saturday.

Striker Oli Leslie got the faintest of touches to flick a delightfully deft header into the home goal from Michael Belli’s well taken free-kick.

Five minutes later saw Leslie grabbed his second when having been played in by a brilliant through-ball from Sam Cane, slotting confidently home.

Fans’ favourite Leslie was a star performer against Pagham without getting the goal his performance deserved.

Crawley Down could not add to their tally and it was 2-0 to the visitors at half-time.

After 57 minutes Michael Wood hit a great shot past the ‘keeper following a fine run for a 3-0 lead which virtually sealed the contest for the visiting side.

On 75 minutes Wood was involved in more drama when he was shown a straight red card and was dismissed for the first time in his career.

The officials missed a blatant stamp by a Shoreham player which caused Wood to kick out. This left a sour taste in the mouth.

The home side also finished with ten men when centre-back Lee Denyer received a second yellow card.

Crawley Down Gatwick: Greaves, Barton, Baston (Martin), Brown (Broad), Packham, Pelling, Spence, Belli, Cane, Oli Leslie (Petty), Wood.

Unused subs: Wraight, Goodwin. Attendance: 78