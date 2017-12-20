Crawley Down Gatwick 0 Pagham 5

After a poor performance at Lancing last Saturday, hopes were high that the RUR Cup would raise a better alround performance against high flyers Pagham, but in truth it just never materialised.

After just six minutes the Lions tore up the script by going ahead, when from midfield a throughball opened up the Anvil centrebacks enabling striker Daniel Simmonds to beat advancing keeper Seb Bos for the opener.

The Anvils came more into the game, with Dan Sullivan’s free-kick being punched clear by ‘keeper James Binfield, on 20 minutes it was a Williams Peauroux free-kick that was headed away for a corner, with the resulting kick being hacked clear.

Oli Leslie should have done better when slipping and letting the ball run loose, by the half hour though behind the Anvils were having most of the play, but that lack of a cutting edge, something that has plagued them all season was to be their downfall yet again.

Now it was the Lions taking over the final 15 of the half, come 35 and striker Simmonds got the right side of the Anvils ‘high line’ to add number two,

Simmonds went near minutes later when taking an Andrew Chick free-kick but keeper Bos stifled the shot.

Next came Callum Overton firing straight at Bos, with the clock minutes from half-time, the Anvils suffered a double whammy with Simmonds getting his hat trick, followed by Lloyd Rowatt to give the Lions a 4-0 interval lead.

Second half and the Kop looming, was it possible, probably not after the first half performance, the sorry tale continued with Sullivan setting up Michael Belli ( best Anvillian on the park), whose shot failed to beat Binfield, on 65 the injured Blair Cooney was replaced by Josh Martin, and come 70 Nick Sullivan (why so long) on for Belli, tho having most of the play the Anvils remained toothless upfront, with Nick Sullivan the only threat.

With home support waiting for at least a home goal, then one did eventually arrive, alas it was the opposition thro Overton on 86, rather an eye opening finish, with three Lions bursting through and not an Anvil in sight.

Fresh blood required, the team is getting stale!

Crawley Down Gatwick: Bos, Cooney (Martin), Barton, Peauroux, Pelling, Day, Dan Sullivan, Belli, Spence (de Meyer), Leslie, Thomas.

Man of the Match: Michael Belli