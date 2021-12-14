Crawley Down Gatwick's FA Vase adventure comes to an end

Crawley Down Gatwick's glorious FA Vase run came to the end at the third round on Saturday after a 4-0 defeat against Raynes Park Vale. Picture by Stephen Goodger

The Anvils, who were playing in the third round for the first time in the club's history, played well in the first 20 minutes but Vale upped the ante with the first goal. William Bowers netted on 24 minutes after a spell of ping pong in the Anvil box.

A second Vale goal arrived on 29 minutes thanks to Jordan Gallagher's tap in. Brad Sweeney then slipped through the Anvils' rearguard for Vale's third before half-time.

The second half was more leisurely for the Vale. The Anvils, with nothing to lose, tried their hardest to get a consolation but the gap between the sides was just too great.

Vale had the last word, with Goddard firing home the visitor's fourth with three minutes of the normal time remaining.