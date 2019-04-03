Crawley & Maidenbower Jets under-15s win South Surrey Cup

Crawley & Maidenbower FC Jets have won the South Surrey Under-15s Cup.

There was never any doubt that the Jets were going to come out the victors against Bookham Colts, which they did 3-1.

The Jets have gone from strength to strength with three dedicated coaches guiding them to success over the season.

Senior coach Ray McWilliam said: “The commitment the boys have all shown this season has been unbelievable and it hasn’t been easy at times playing against the odds. As a team they can look to the future and build on this success and next season take on the Horsham Youth League which will test them a bit further. I would like to thank the National Driving Centre in Croydon for their support.”

Read more:

Premier League clubs have their eye on Luton Town players: League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sussex football hotshots: Whoe are the county’s top scorers this season?

Taste of the Terrace: Out of form Crawley Town fail to take their chances

