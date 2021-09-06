Crawley Observer's Crawley Town player of the Month for August revealed

For the first time, we will be presenting a player of the month award based on our player ratings we publish online and in print each week.

For August there were five games (four league and one Carabao Cup match) and to qualify for the award players had to appear in at least three games.

The People's Pension Stadium

And the player with the highest average from our player ratings was the winner.

Thanks to brilliant performances against Salford City in the league and Gillingham in the cup, skipper George Francomb is our Player of the Month for August.

Jake Hessenthaler and Ludwig Francilette were not far behind.

The player ratings are our of 10 and are done by our journalist and fans.