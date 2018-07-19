Crawley sign experienced former Brighton, Dagenham and Orient defender from Bradford

Crawley Town have signed former Brighton & Hove Albion defender Romain Vincelot on a two-year contract from League One club Bradford City for an undisclosed fee.

The Frenchman, who can also played in midfielder, boasts Dagenham & Redbridge, Gillingham, Leyton Orient and Coventry City.

On the addition of the experienced 32-year-old, Reds' director of football Selim Gaygusuz said: “Romain is a really good addition to the squad.



"He has vast experience of the English game and is adaptable because he can play in central defence or midfield.



“Harry Kewell is really looking forward to working with him and Romain is very excited to be part of a new challenge here at Crawley.”



Vincelot began his career at Chamois Niortais before moving to England and signing for Dagenham.



After spells with Albion and time on loan at Gillingham, he signed for Orient in 2013 where he made over 80 appearances.



He then went on to make 77 apperances at Bradford and also captained the club.