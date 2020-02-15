Crawley Town 0-0 Carlisle United : Player ratings
Crawley Town failed to extend their winning form at home as Carlisle United held Reds to a goalless draw this afternoon (Saturday, February 15).
Here’s how we rated John Yems’ side.
1. Glenn Morris - 9
Didn't have much to do in the first half but made superb save when called upon when Nathan Thomas weaved his way past Reds' defence
JPI Media Resell
2. Josh Dacres-Cogley - 7
Quietly went about his business, roamimg forward from right back on occasions
other
3. Josh Doherty - 6
Worked hard but the lively Nathan Thomas had the beating of him out wide every time
jpimediaresell
4. Jordan Tunnicliffe - 8
Another clean sheet for Jordan Tunnicliffe, who looks settled in Crawley's defence
jpimedia
View more