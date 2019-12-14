Crawley Town fans

Crawley Town 0-0 Port Vale: Player ratings

Crawley Town and Port Vale played out a goalless draw at The People's Pension Stadium in League Two this (Saturday) afternoon.

Here is how we rated the Reds players.

1. Glenn Morris

2. Lewis Young

Made a great last ditch tackle to deny Vale in the second half. The Reds' rock at the back

3. Jordan Tunnicliffe - 7

Solid and unruffled at the back

4. Joe McNerney - 6

