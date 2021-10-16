Crawley Town 0-1 Sutton United RECAP: Visitors score late winner after Tom Nichols missed penalty
Crawley Town will be looking to move into the League Two play-off places with a win over Sutton United this afternoon (Saturday, October 16).
Fresh from their 1-0 victory at Rochdale, the Reds have the chance to leapfrog today's visitors, who sit in seventh place.
Stay tuned for live match updates from the People's Pension Stadium.
Full-time: Crawley 0-1 Sutton United
A hard-fought encounter looked to be ending goalless but Sutton struck late to hand Crawley their first defeat of the season.
A missed opportunity for the Reds to move into the play-off places.
(90+3) Bouzans tips Francillette’s looping header over the bar.
This corner will be Crawley’s last chance, with time running out.
(90) It’s Sutton who nearly double their lead as Morris saves from close range.
The referee signals four added minutes.
Can Crawley find a late leveller?
If the score stays the same, this will be Crawley’s first home defeat of the season.
GOAL Crawley 0-1 Sutton - Olaofe (84)
Hammerblow.
Crawley fail to clear their lines and Olaofe loops a header in over Morris.
The goalscorer then celebrates in front of the home fans. Safe to say they didn't like that.
(77) Nichols instantly has a chance to redeem himself as he gets the ball in space out wide but he falls over before he can make a cross.
Nichols misses
Tom Nichols’ effort is too close to the keeper and it’s saved.
Big opportunity missed for Crawley.
PENALTY TO CRAWLEY!
(75) Tsaroulla is bundled over in the box after a great move and the referee finally points to the spot!
A few nervy moments for Crawley as Sutton come forward but Morris does his job when called upon to keep the scores goalless.