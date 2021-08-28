Action from Crawley Town v Northampton Town - picture by Stephen Lawrence

Crawley Town 0, Northampton Town 0: Player ratings as Reds draw a blank with Cobblers

Crawley Town picked up a point as they drew a blank with Northampton Town at the People's Pension Stadium.

By Coren Blackburn
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 5:48 pm

Coren Blackburn was at the game, here are his player ratings.

1. Glenn Morris - 8

Provided some important saves, especially towards the end. Always so reliable for Crawley.

2. Archie Davies - 7

Showed some good quality going forward and defended bravely. Part of a whole back four that defended well.

3. Ludwig Francilette - 8

Took part in an entertaining physical battle with Kion Etete, and a much-improved second-half saw the defender win most of his duals. A deserved clean-sheet and man of the match award.

4. Tony Craig - 8

Another excellent defensive performance, battled well and led by example. A great captain for the younger defenders to play alongside.

