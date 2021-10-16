Crawley Town 0, Sutton United 1: Picture special including action, crowd and Glenn Morris making his 500th appearance

Isaac Olaofe's 84th minute winners condemned John Yems' to defeat and saw them drop down to 12th in League Two.

There was a crowd of 3,572 - Crawley's biggest home crowd of the season - who saw an entertaining game full of incident.

Photographer Cory Pickford was at the game - ere are a selection of his photos.

