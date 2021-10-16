The teams line-up

Crawley Town 0, Sutton United 1: Picture special including action, crowd and Glenn Morris making his 500th appearance

Crawley Town suffered their first League home defeat of the season when they lost 1-0 to Sutton United at The People's Pension Stadium.

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 10:13 pm

Isaac Olaofe's 84th minute winners condemned John Yems' to defeat and saw them drop down to 12th in League Two.

There was a crowd of 3,572 - Crawley's biggest home crowd of the season - who saw an entertaining game full of incident.

Photographer Cory Pickford was at the game

1. Crawley Town v Sutton United

Matt Gray and John Yems present Glenn Morris with a shirt celebrating his 500th appearance

2. Crawley Town v Sutton United

Reds fans watch on

3. Crawley Town v Sutton United

Tom Nichols and former Red Rob Milsom

4. Crawley Town v Sutton United

Reds fans watch on

