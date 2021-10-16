Crawley Town 0, Sutton United 1: Who stood out in a frustrating afternoon for the Reds? Here are our player ratings

Crawley Town suffered their first home League Two defeat of the season this afternoon as they lost 1-0 to Sutton United.

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 5:09 pm
Updated Saturday, 16th October 2021, 5:10 pm
Who deserved the applause of the players today?

But who stood out for the Reds in defeat? Here are our player ratings.

READ THIS Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker on his love for the 'mighty' Crawley Town Football Club and reaction to council applying for city status

Playing his 500th game and as solid as ever - until the goal. Made good saves from Rob Milson’s freekick and Richie Bennett’s strike from distance in the first half. But could have been more commanding for the goal.
Kept former Red Enzio Boldewijn very quiet on his return to the Broadfield Stadium. And always looked dangerous on the attack an set up Ferry for Reds’ best chance of the second half.
A very physical performance, good partnership with Dallison.
Booked for foul in first half but dominant in defence. Put in some important blocks and tackles to deny Sutton.
Used the ball well in open play and always looked to be creative but dead balls could have been better. Looked frustrated to be subbed in the 65th minute
Ran the show in the first half and always looked the most likely source of a Crawley goal. Quieter in second half and missed from the spot.
Worked hard without any end result. Had a great chance to give the Reds the lead in the second half. Replaced by Nadesa in 65th minute
A huge effort from the front man. Bottled hard against Sutton’s big centre half pairing of Louis John and Coby Rowe.
One of his quieter games for the Reds but always a good outlet down the left.
Another solid performance. Breaks up play well. Important block in the first half.
Industrious on the right without causing Sutton too many issues. But always reliable. Moved into the centre of the park in the second half
Replaced Powell. Looked solid. Booked for a foul on Olaofe. Nearly scored with last minute header
Caused problems with his pace after replacing Ferry.
Dan WalkerSutton UnitedLeague Two