But how did the defender and other Reds players get on in the defeat.
Here are Sam Morton's player ratings.
1. Glenn Morris 7
Fresh from signing a new contract, Morris had very little to do in the first-half. He was forced into action a couple of times after the break before he was beaten by an unfortunate deflection.
2. Archie Davies 7
Looked bright in the opening stages with a couple of positive runs forward and linked up well with Sam Matthews. A brilliant cross to James Tilley nearly led to the opening goal. Faded as the game went on.
3. Jordan Tunnicliffe 7
Solid on his first start since the opening day of the season. It was great to see him back.
4. Tony Craig 7
A couple of strong sliding challenges in first-half. Was perhaps fortunate to not give away a penalty when Charle Jolley went down.