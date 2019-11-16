Crawley Town 1-1 Morecambe - Late equaliser costs Reds' two points

League Two strugglers Morecambe held out-of-form Crawley Town to a 1-1 draw at the People's Pension Stadium this afternoon (Saturday).

Crawley, now without a win in five league games, took the lead just before the break thanks to a well-taken penalty by Bez Lubala, after Tom Brewitt had brought down David Sesay.

Reds top scorer Bez Lubala gave his side the lead on the 44th minute afterTom Brewitt had brought down David Sesay. Photo: Derek Martin

However, Reds failed to build on their advantage and the plucky visitors snatched an 81st minute equaliser through Cole Stockton's first time strike from Tom Brewitt's cross.

Crawley didn't have a fruitful afternoon in front of goal, epitomised by the stat of just three shots on target, despite having 20 efforts on goal.

The draw means Morecambe, whose manager Derek Adams was making his first league game in charge, now move up from bottom to 23rd at the expense of Stevenage.

Crawley, meanwhile, drop to 16th, eight points above Stevenage but seven points off the play-off places.