Crawley Town 1-2 Fleetwood Town - Player ratings

A fine goal from Ollie Palmer wasn’t enough as Crawley Town’s FA Cup run came to an end against League One Fleetwood Town this afternoon (Sunday).
Here’s how we rated the Reds:
1. Glenn Morris - 7
Couldn't have done much to stop the opener. Didn't have too many saves to make but kept alert and made a good save before Crawley's equaliser. Huge shouts for a foul on him in the build up yo Fleetwood's second goal (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Held firm as Fleetwood put in a barrage of crosses in the first half but was unable to prevent Josh Morris from slotting home the opener or Paddy Madden from restoring the visitors' lead. Booked late on for reckless challenge. Lucky not to have been sent off