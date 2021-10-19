Crawley Town 1, Exeter City 3 - RECAP: Jay, Atangana and Nombe complete Grecians turnaround after Nadesan is sent off
Ashley Nadesan was sent off in the first half against Exeter City the People's Pension Stadium tonight (Tuesday).
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 9:52 pm
Crawley Town 1, Exeter City 2 LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 22:49
- Reds 12th going into the game after defeat against Sutton United on Saturday
- The Grecians are 9th - they have only lost one game but have drawn EIGHT
- Both teams are on 17 points, one point off the play-offs
- Nadesan sent off, Grecians go ahead after goals from Jay and Atangana
John Yems reaction
Crawley Town boss John Yems was left fuming again by the match officials after his side were beaten 3-1 by Exter City at The People's Pension Stadium.
A harsh night for the Reds - reaction, plyer ratings etc to follow
It’s all over
4 added minutes
90th min 3-1 Exeter City - Nombe scored
1960 attendance
82 Nombe booked for foul on Dallison
