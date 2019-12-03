Crawley Town 1, Lancing 0: Galach gives Reds first half lead with first goal for club

Brian Galach scored his first goal for the club as Crawley Town took a 1-0 lead into half-time against Lancing in the Sussex Senior Cup.

Interim head coach Edu Rubio picked a strong squad with seven of the team in the squad for their FA Cup defeat to Fleetwood on Sunday.

Lancing goal machine Lewis Finney was on the bench.

It was a quiet start and the first real opportunity fell to Crawley on nine minutes when Brian Galach set up Tarryn Allarakhia but keeper Matt Evans pulled off a superb save. He tipped it onto the bar before gathering the rebound. Top drawer.

Clear chances were few and far between in the first 15 minutes but Lancing a chance to take the lead when they were awarded a free kick 20 yards out. Alex Fair struck it well but gave Michael Luyambula no troubles.

Straight up the other end and Evans impressed again with a low save from a stinging Galach drive. Crawley attacks were frequent but the Lancers were getting bodies behind the ball. Allarakhia again threatened the Lancing goal on 23 minutes but this time Omar Bukleb's head got in the way.

Gyliano van Velzen was the next to have a go but no Lancing player needed to get in the way this time with the shot going high and wide. Josh Coupar then had to clear off the line from Mason Bloomfield before the Reds finally took the lead on 33 minutes.

Galach scored his forst goal for the club with composed finish after being set up by Bloomfield as Reds counter-attacked. Minutes later he could have had a second he didn't get full contact on effort from Boadu's cross.

Josh Doherty nearly doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time with a clever effort but Evans saved again.

CRAWLEY TOWN: Michael Luyambula, Josh Doherty, Joe McNerney, Gyliano van Velzen, Nathan Ferguson, Ashley Nathaniel-George, Mason Bloomfield, Tarryn Allarakhia, Jamie Sendles-White, Brian Galach, Denziel Boadu. Subs. Alfie Jones, Paolo Okoye, Panutche Camara.

LANCING: Matt Evans, Conrad Honore, Mo Juwara, Mike Williamson, Omar Bukleb, Josh Coupar, Alex Fair, Kane Louis, James Rhodes, Tom Caplin, Kyle Wooven. Subs: Mitch Hewens, Lewis Finney, George Mitchell, Dave Sharman, Matt Berridge.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town interim head coach names strong squad for Senior Cup clash | 'I’m forever in debt to this man' Crawley Town star on Gabriele Cioffi | I really hope they make a choice that meets the supporters’ expectations - Crawley Town opinion