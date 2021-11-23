Crawley Town 1, Newport County 1 - RECAP: Appiah hits crossbar late on as Reds get point against Exiles
Crawley Town were inches from claiming their second win in two games but had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Newport County at the People's Pension Stadium.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 10:55 pm
The Reds ended their poor run of results with a 1-0 win at Barrow. See how they get on against Newport with our live blog below.
Crawley Town v Newport County LIVE
- Reds beat Barrow 1-0 on Saturday
- John Yems’s side are currently 18th in the League Two table on 20 points
- Newport are eighth in the table on 26 points
- Newport lost 2-1 to Swindon Town at home last time out
Crawley Town , Newport County: Who stood out for the Reds in draw?
Crawley Town drew 1-1 with Newport County at the People's Pension Stadium on Tuesday night.
Jake Hessenthaler reaction
6 added minutes
90 mins - Grego-Cox forces a great save from Day
89 mins - great chance to win - but lob hits the crossbar - agony!
88 mins Alex Fisher booked for foul on Davies
It’s 1-1 - Dom Telford scores his 12th of the season
Sub for the visitors. Upson off Alex Fisher on - 83 mins.
