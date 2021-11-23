Crawley Town 1, Newport County 1 - RECAP: Appiah hits crossbar late on as Reds get point against Exiles

Crawley Town were inches from claiming their second win in two games but had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Newport County at the People's Pension Stadium.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 10:55 pm
James Tilley in action. Picture by Cory Pickford

The Reds ended their poor run of results with a 1-0 win at Barrow. See how they get on against Newport with our live blog below.

Crawley Town v Newport County LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 23:13

  • Reds beat Barrow 1-0 on Saturday
  • John Yems’s side are currently 18th in the League Two table on 20 points
  • Newport are eighth in the table on 26 points
  • Newport lost 2-1 to Swindon Town at home last time out
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:35

6 added minutes

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:35

90 mins - Grego-Cox forces a great save from Day

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:34

89 mins - great chance to win - but lob hits the crossbar - agony!

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:33

88 mins Alex Fisher booked for foul on Davies

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:30

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:29

It’s 1-1 - Dom Telford scores his 12th of the season

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:28

Sub for the visitors. Upson off Alex Fisher on - 83 mins.

