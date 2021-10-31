Crawley Town 1, Port Vale 4 - player ratings: Who shone for the Reds in Vale defeat?

It was a difficult afternoon with Joel Lynch being sent off so early, but the Reds performed with great heart and resilience against second-placed Vale.
Here's how we rated the players.
1. Glenn Morris - 8
Without his saves, Port Vale could well have hit more than four. Made a series of acrobatic stops to hold back the Vale onslaught. Can't be faulted for any of the goals.
Photo: Steve Robards
2. Nick Tsaroulla - 7
Proved his defensive capabilites. Did incredibly well to pocked both Vale's Gibbons and Garrity in the first half before tiredness set in.
Photo: Steve Robards
3. Joel Lynch - 4
Shown a straight red card for an off the ball elbow. A mad decision for a player of his experience. Left his teammates fighting an uphill battle for almost 80 minutes.
Photo: Steve Robards
4. Tony Craig - 7
Marshalled the defensive superbly in the first half alongside Francomb. A cool head at the back before the extra man told
Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images