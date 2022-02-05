Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 0 - HALF-TIME: Nichols gives Reds the lead as new signings make debuts
Crawley Town will be looking to turn around their home form when they take on Stevenage at The People's Pension Stadium today (Saturday).
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 3:51 pm
The Reds lost at Stevenage on January 18 so will be looking to stop a League Two double for the visitors. New signings Isaac Hutchinson and Remi Oteh have made the starting line-up. You can follow our Live Blog from the game here.
- Reds have return home after four points out of six on the road
- Bansal-McNulty, Hutchinson and Oteh added to squad on transfer deadline day
- Reds lost 2-1 at Stevenage on January 18
- Crawley are 13th in League Two, Stevenage 17th
It’s half-time! 1-0 Crawley Town
45 mins - corner Stevenage
2 added minutes to this first half
39 mins - Good ball from Nichols to Hutchinson but the debutant’s first touch let him down
Bailey Clements booked for foul on Tilley
34 mins - GOOOALLLL Tom Nichols gives Reds the lead
33 mins - Corner to the Reds after Tsaroulla and Oteh shots blocked
32 mins Hutchinson tries to put fellow debutant Oteh through but cant quite get on the end of it.
31 mins - Nichols heads over from Powell free kick
30 mins Free kick in a dangerous position for Reds after Tsaroulla was fouled
