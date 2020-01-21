Crawley Town 2-3 Eastbourne Borough: Reds stunned by Borough in Senior Cup quarter-final

Crawley Town were dumped out of the Sussex Senior Cup at the quarter-final stage following a shock 3-2 defeat against National League South outfit Eastbourne Borough at Horsham's The Camping World Community Stadium this (Tuesday) evening.

Greg Luer gave Borough an early lead before the 2005 Senior Cup winners equalised through Gyliano Van Velzen.

Two goals in the first ten minutes of the second half from Luer and Jack Skinner gave the Sports a two goal cushion.

Antonio German fired home the rebound from his missed penalty to make it 3-2 but Crawley couldn't force an equaliser.

Borough went ahead after just seven minutes. Kane Wills snaffled up possession after the Reds lost the ball in midfield.

The midfielder played in Skinner who unleashed a venomous shot that rattled the crossbar.

With the bar still shaking, Luer was on hand to tap home to give the Sports the lead.

Eastbourne almost doubled the lead on 21 minutes after a lapse in concentration from Joe McNerney.

The returning defender's short back pass was almost pounced on but debutant keeper Alfie Jones did well to spare McNerney's blushes.

But five minutes later Crawley were back on level terms. David Sesay's powerful shot was parried out by Borough stopper Franco Ravizzoli.

The rebound rolled to Van Velzen who slid the ball under Ravizzoli to restore parity.

The Reds had the last chance before half-time. With ten minutes of the half remaining, a Jack Powell corner found Jamie Sendles-White but the defender's header was straight at Ravizzoli.

The Sports restored their lead just two minutes into the second half. Luer sped through the Reds backline and coolly slotted the ball past the sprawling Jones.

Crawley almost levelled five minutes later. German rounded Ravizzoli, after a superb pass from Reece Grego-Cox, but the angle was too narrow and the chance went begging.

The Reds were left with a mountain to climb when Borough doubled their advantage on 55 minutes.

A Dean Cox cross from the right found Skinner who scrambled home, despite the last-ditch efforts of Sendles-White, to make it 3-1 to the Sports.

Crawley were handed a lifeline with 20 minutes to go. A mistake from Ravizzoli saw German brought down in the box.

The Reds were awarded a penalty and German stepped up to take the spot kick.

The midfielder saw his kick well kept out by Ravizzoli but German tucked home the rebound to reduce the deficit.

Crawley now had their tails up. Two minutes after scoring, German forced Ravizzoli into a marvellous save to turn the ball behind for a corner.

The Reds had a great chance to equalise with just three minutes remaining. Van Velzen played a fine hanging cross into substitute Mason Bloomfield but the Norwich City loanee headed wide.

Ashley Nathaniel-George's 20-yard strike at the death then went agonisingly wide as Crawley exited the competition at the final eight.

Crawley Town: Jones, Dacres-Cogley (Allarakhia 46), McNerney (Tunnicliffe 46), Sendles-White, Sesay, Francomb, Powell, Van Velzen, Grego-Cox (Bloomfield 62), Nathaniel-George, German. Unused: Lubala, Okoye