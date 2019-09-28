Gabriele Cioffi. Photo: Steve Robards

Crawley Town 2- 3 Walsall: How Reds rated in first league defeat since August

Walsall condemned Crawley to their first defeat in six league games at The People's Pension Stadium this afternoon, but how did the players fare?

Here's how we rated each Crawley player, during their 3-2 home defeat.

1. Glenn Morris - 6

Powerless to stop Clarke's powerful opener and Mcdonald's excellent, curling effort just before the break. Hard to say what else he could have done to stop Adebayo's goal from point blank range.Held firm in the second half

1. Glenn Morris - 6

Powerless to stop Clarke's powerful opener and Mcdonald's excellent, curling effort just before the break. Hard to say what else he could have done to stop Adebayo's goal from point blank range.Held firm in the second half
2. David Sesay - 6

Beaten too easily by Wes Mcdonald in the build-up to Walsall's secondgoal and struggled to cope with Mcdonald on the left in the first half. Was a danger going forward, though.

2. David Sesay - 6

Beaten too easily by Wes Mcdonald in the build-up to Walsall's secondgoal and struggled to cope with Mcdonald on the left in the first half. Was a danger going forward, though.
3. Tom Dallison - 6

Part of a defence which gave James Clarke far too much time to give the away side the lead.Set Crawley off on the wrong foot

3. Tom Dallison - 6

Part of a defence which gave James Clarke far too much time to give the away side the lead.Set Crawley off on the wrong foot
4. Jordan Tunnicliffe - 6

Also failed to close down Clarke for the opener. It was an off-day for the usually impressive defender pairing, but there were improvements made in the second half.

4. Jordan Tunnicliffe - 6

Also failed to close down Clarke for the opener. It was an off-day for the usually impressive defender pairing, but there were improvements made in the second half.
