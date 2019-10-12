Crawley Town fans

Crawley Town 2 Colchester United 1: Here's how we rated the Reds

Crawley Town recorded their first League Two victory in two following a 2-1 home win over Colchester United this (Saturday) afternoon.

Here's how we rated each Crawley player, during their 2-1 home win.

Could have done better for the U's goal. Was comfortable when called upon

1. Glenn Morris - 7

Pinpoint cross for Bloomfield's goal.

2. Lewis Young - 7

Relatively unruffled at the back. Cool and composed next to Dallison

3. Jordan Tunnicliffe - 7

Always seemed to be in the right place at the right time. Snuffed out more than a few U's attacks. Solid

4. Tom Dallison - 8

