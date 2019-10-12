Crawley Town 2 Colchester United 1: Here's how we rated the Reds
Crawley Town recorded their first League Two victory in two following a 2-1 home win over Colchester United this (Saturday) afternoon.
Here's how we rated each Crawley player, during their 2-1 home win.
1. Glenn Morris - 7
Could have done better for the U's goal. Was comfortable when called upon
2. Lewis Young - 7
Pinpoint cross for Bloomfield's goal.
3. Jordan Tunnicliffe - 7
Relatively unruffled at the back. Cool and composed next to Dallison
4. Tom Dallison - 8
Always seemed to be in the right place at the right time. Snuffed out more than a few U's attacks. Solid
