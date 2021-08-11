Crawley Town 2 Gillingham 2 - player ratings: Excellent performances in shootout defeat

Here is how Philip Richardson rated the Reds' players. Do you agree?
1. Blondy Nna Noukeu - 5
It started off really badly for him when he was clearly bundled over leading to the goal. It didn’t get any better for him as his kicking was more miss that hit, often missing the pitch. In the shootout he had no chance with the penalties as all were tucked away excellently. However, he did make a few important saves during the game.
Photo: Getty Images
2. George Francomb - 9
A real skipper’s performance at right back with a complete defensive and offensive masterclass. He was also excellent from set pieces with some dangerous balls in the first half. Throughout the game he found himself with plenty of space down the right side often joining the attacks. He linked up excellently with Frost providing him countless balls inside. To cap it off he scored an excellent penalty into the top corner.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Tony Craig - 8
Another fine performance in defence as he linked up well with Francillette at centre back. Although not the quickest he used his intelligence to cover runs well as using his physicality to stand up attackers. He was unlucky not to add his name to the scoresheet when he latched on the end of George Francomb’s free-kick and forced an excellent save from the keeper. Late on, he did exceptionally well to win the ball back in his own box when the Gillingham striker looked set to pounce.
Photo: Jamie Evans/UK Sports Images Ltd
4. Ludwig Francillette - 9
He really excelled on his debut showing exactly why the Reds signed him. His mix of size and speed stood out as he dealt well with balls in behind using his speed to often beat the striker to the ball. He is hard to miss at 6ft4 and his height really showed as he was imperious in the air latching onto every long ball that came his way. He also showed a willingness to throw himself around as he put everything into his tackles. It’s a genuine shame he was the player to miss in the penalty shootout, he was clearly suffering with the cramp he went down with at the end, as otherwise he had a debut to be proud of.
Photo: Jamie Evans/UK Sports Images Ltd