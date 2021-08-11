Crawley Town 2 Gillingham 2 - player ratings: Excellent performances in shootout defeat

4. Ludwig Francillette - 9

He really excelled on his debut showing exactly why the Reds signed him. His mix of size and speed stood out as he dealt well with balls in behind using his speed to often beat the striker to the ball. He is hard to miss at 6ft4 and his height really showed as he was imperious in the air latching onto every long ball that came his way. He also showed a willingness to throw himself around as he put everything into his tackles. It’s a genuine shame he was the player to miss in the penalty shootout, he was clearly suffering with the cramp he went down with at the end, as otherwise he had a debut to be proud of.

Photo: Jamie Evans/UK Sports Images Ltd