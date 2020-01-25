Crawley Town 3-2 Grimsby Town - Reds edge action-packed game to return to winning ways

Ashley Nadesan and Ollie Palmer inspired Crawley to a thrilling 3-2 win over Grimsby Town this afternoon (Saturday, January 25).

After an even but quiet opening 15 minutes, Crawley took the lead with their first shot on target with Ollie Palmer finishing a brilliant move on the 17th minute mark.

Crawley boss John Yems greets visiting manager Ian Holloway. Photo: Steve Robards

That goal seemed to spark the game, and Grimsby, into life as, after Crawley missed a good chance to double their lead, the visitors turned the game on its head within 15 minutes of falling behind thanks to close-range goals by Elliot Whitehouse and James Hansen.

Despite taking the lead, Crawley went into half time with their goalkeeper to thank for only being one down.

Following the interval, Grimsby were more content to allow Crawley to have the ball without doing a great deal of damage. Reds flooded the box with crosses but the visiting defence were equal to everything which came their way.

However, Reds soon found a way of breaking Ian Holloway's side down with Nadesan showing brilliant skill and pace to beat his man before squaring the ball unselfishly to Palmer for his second of the game on the 70th minute.

Ashley Nadesan was named man-of-the-match after inspring his side's second half come-back. Photo: Steve Robards

With the game approaching the final 15 minutes, Palmer then turned provider, playing the ball back for man-of-the-match Nadesan to nestle a first time finish into the bottom corner, to cue delirium among the home fans.

Reds survived a nervy finish to win their second successive home win and move up to 14th in League Two.

Grimsby edge action-packed first half

John Yems made two changes from the 2-1 defeat at Walsall last time out, bringing in Tom Dallison and George Francomb for Jamie Sendles-White and Tarryn Allarakhia.

Reds started on the front foot, with Panutche Camara clipping it across to Ashley Nadesan who headed just inches wide of the far post.

It took them another 15 minutes to get another chance on goal, but it was taken brilliantly by Palmer against his former club after he was found by Dannie Bulman, who had effortless glided through the Grimsby defence.

Reds were straight back on the attack and almost doubled their lead following an excellent burst of pace by Ashley Nadesan which saw him beat two men on the right before crossing the ball to Bez Lubala. Lubala turned and was able to tee up George Francomb, but the midfielder directed his powerful effort just off target.

However, Grimsby recovered brilliantly from the hosts' good spell and got a quickfire equaliser through Whitehouse after Charles Vernam's close-range shot was initially saved by Glenn Morris.

With the visitors now on the ascendancy, Morris was again forced into a save by Vernam's powerful long-range shot, but this time he was able to push it away from danger and out for a corner.

Following a couple of tame efforts on Grimsby's goal Lubala and Camara, The Mariners were back up the other end and completed the turnaround thanks to another goal on the rebound on the 32nd minute. Morris had made another superb save to deny Hansen's header but it was parried straight back to the striker who could volley in his first goal since August.

Crawley, clearly struggling with Grimsby's pace on the break, almost fell further behind minutes later when Vernam was allowed to advance and shoot from an acute angle, and forcing yet another superb stop from Morris.

After Holloway's side missed a good chance to extend their lead, Crawley did go close to levelling the scoring with Lubala played by in by the head of Palmer but, from a tight angle, he rolled the ball past the far post in the last clear cut chance of the half.

Nadesan inspires Reds to stirring come-back

Yems reacted by bringing on Reece Grego-Cox on at half-time, with the forward making his first appearance since the 0-0 draw against Port Vale on December 14. The ineffective Camara was the man replaced.

Reds forced James McKeown into a couple of early second half saves, with Francomb first going close before Grego-Cox used his chest well before having his volley tipped over for a corner.

Crawley, starting to build some momentum, put in a number of crosses into the box to no avail, with Grimsby solid at the back.

Grimsby were still a danger on the break and, on the hour mark, Hanson fired a low driven shot inches wide of the post.

Nadesan, the hosts' best outlet in the second half, came close minutes later after easily beating his man for pace before firing at McKeown, who deflected the ball out for a corner.

That chance proved to be the spark Crawley needed to get back into the game, as they found an equaliser on the 70th mark thanks to Palmer's second goal of the day — but it was Nadesan that rightly got the praise.

A piece of brilliance and blistering pace from the forward saw him brush off his man before gliding into the box and unselfishly squaring the ball to Palmer for an easy tap-in.

Nadesan, full of confidence, then fired the home side ahead in stunning style, firing home first time from just inside the box after the ball was played back by Palmer.

Chasing a late equaliser, Grimsby had all the ball in the final five minutes and caused more than one nervy moment for Reds' fans, none more so than when Jake Hessenthaler's close-range volley was fantastically blocked.

Yems' Crawley held out for a hard-earned three points, to return to winning ways in dramatic fashion.

Crawley: Morris, Dacres-Cogley, Tunnicliffe, Dallison-Lisbon, Doherty, Camara, (Grego-Cox 45) Francomb (Allarakhia 75), Bulman, Lubala, Nadesan, Palmer (German 84)

Unused subs: Sesay, Sendles-White, McGill

Grimsby: McKeown, Hendrie, Öhman, Pollock, Driscoll-Glennon, Hessenthaler, Clifton, Whitehouse (Wright 75), Clarke (Tilley 78), Hanson, Vernam

Unused subs: Benson, Hewitt, Russell, Buckley, Starbuck

Attendance: 2,480 (519 away)