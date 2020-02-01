Crawley Town 3 Scunthorpe United 1: First half blitz extends Reds unbeaten run

A first half masterclass from Crawley Town saw the Reds record a 3-1 home win over Scunthorpe United in League Two on Saturday, and extend their unbeaten home run to six games.

Goals from Jordan Tunnicliffe, Reece Grego-Cox and Ollie Palmer - his seventh in five games - gave Crawley a commanding lead at the break.

The Reds failed to reach the heights of their first half display and Scunthorpe reduced the deficit through Kevin van Veen's spot-kick.

But Crawley withstood the Iron pressure to secure their third consecutive home victory.

Head coach John Yems made one change from Tuesday evening's last-gasp draw at Plymouth Argyle. Grego-Cox replaced Tarryn Allarakhia, who dropped to the bench.

The Reds had the ball in the net after just 90 seconds. Palmer held the ball up in the area and laid the ball off for Bez Lubala

The young midfielder blasted the ball into the roof of the net, but the assistant had his flag raised for offside.

But five minutes later the Reds had the ball in the net, and this time it counted.

Defender Tunnicliffe rose highest to power home a header from a free-kick to give Crawley the lead.

Despite going ahead, Crawley's Glenn Morris was the busier of the two keepers over the next quarter of an hour.

John McAtee's well-struck 18-yard effort was easily saved by Morris but the next two attempts tested the Reds stopper.

Alex Gilliead's driven effort required an excellent, full-stretch stop by Morris to keep Crawley ahead.

The Reds number one made another magnificent save low to his right to deny a great strike from Kevin van Veen.

But the Iron would rue the brilliance of Morris on 22 minutes.

The returning Grego-Cox picked up the ball from a cleared free-kick and curled a marvellous effort into the far corner to make it 2-0 to Crawley.

And the Reds should have made it three just four minutes later.

Intricate link-up play between skipper Dannie Bulman, Palmer and Ashley Nadesan saw the latter have a fierce shot superbly blocked by Iron keeper Ian Lawlor.

On the half-hour mark, Crawley saw a second goal chalked off. A breakneck counter attack saw the referee play advantage for a foul on Nadesan.

The forward shrugged off the challenge and buccaneered forward before laying the ball off to Lubala.

The livewire rounded Lawlor to slot home but the linesman, once again, had his flag up to deny Lubala.

But on the stroke of half-time the Reds trebled their lead. A corner squeezed in from the right found Palmer who showed excellent control to turn in the area and volley home.

Crawley began the second half as they ended the first. The Reds were awarded a free-kick in a dangerous position after a foul on Grego-Cox.

An inch-perfect ball into the box from George Francomb met the head of Palmer who rattled the post with a strong header.

But Scunthorpe were handed a lifeline on 56 minutes. Levi Sutton was hauled down in the area by Tunnicliffe and a penalty was awarded.

Van Veen stepped up to take the penalty and sent Morris the wrong way to reduce the deficit.

The goal seemed to bring the Iron back to life, after a particularly poor first half.

Abo Eisa stung the fingertips of Morris before the Reds keeper was forced to push Gilliead's powerful shot over.

James Perch, Eisa and van Veen then all fired wide as Crawley's stranglehold on the game began to fade.

At the death Lubala, who had worked his socks off all afternoon, curled wide before referee Tom Nield blew full-time on an impressive afternoon for Crawley Town.

Crawley Town: Morris, Dacres-Cogley, Sendles-White, Tunnicliffe, Doherty, Grego-Cox (Sesay 69), Francomb (Powell 80), Bulman (Allarakhia 73), Lubala, Palmer, Nadesan. Unused: McGill, German, Bloomfield.

Scunthorpe United: Lawlor, Sutton, McGahey, Butler, Bedeau, Gilliead (Colclough 73), Perch, Liddle (Gabriel 46), Eisa, McAtee (Miller 72), van Veen. Unused: Watson, Songo'o, Green, Beestin.

Referee: Tom Nield

Attendance: 2,130 (183 away)