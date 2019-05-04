Crawley Town 3 Tranmere Rovers 1: Reds send their fans home happy with final day victory

Crawley Town sent their fans home happy with a resounding 3-1 victory over play-off qualifiers Tranmere Rovers in their final game of the season.

They forged a 2-0 lead at half-time through two first half goals by Ashley Nathaniel-George and Filipe Morais.

Crawley Town defender Tom Dallison goes up for a header against Tranmere Rovers.'Picture by Steve Robards

James Norwood, the League 2 top scorer, pulled one back early in the second half before Panutche Camara made sure of the three points with third goal in the 90th minute, which was his 31st goal of the season.

Head coach Gabriele Cioffi made three changes to the side which lost at Carlisle with Matty Willock, David Sesay and George Francomb returning to the side.

Dannie Bulman (family health issue) and Joe Maguire were not in the squad while Ollie Palmer was on the bench.

Tranmere made eight changes to their side, ahead of their play-off match next week.

Crawley Town player Reece Grego-Cox challenges Tranmere Rovers goalkeeper Scott Davies. Picture by Steve Robards.

After a slow start to the game Crawley had the first taste of penalty area action in the form of a penalty appeal when Camara was brought down the in the area but it was ruled out by the referee.

Reds' player of the season Glenn Morris made a great catch to intercept a dangerous cross by James Norwood.

Reds forced a good chance when Tom Dallison's ball in the area was volleyed by Reece Grego-Cox only for Zoumana Bakayogo to head clear.

Nathaniel-George gave Reds the lead in the 36th minute with a tap-in from close-range when Willock's initial shot was parried by 'keeper Scott Davies.

Morais then made it 2-0 with a goal three minutes before half-time, getting his foot on the end of Joe McNerney's shot across the area.

Tranmere got back into the game early in the second half when Nathaniel-George brought down Adam Buxton in the area and Norwood scored from the ensuing penalty, placing to the bottom left hand corner.

George Francomb fired wide and over the bar from outside the area following up a good attacking move.

Palmer came off the bench to replace Morais and daw a shot from the right saved by Davies.

Finally Panutche Camara sealed victory with a fine individual goal, running half the length of the pitch before rounding keeper Davies and tapping-in.

Crawley Town: G.Morris, Young (capt), McNerney, Grego-Cox, Francomb, Nathaniel-George, Dallison, Sesay, Willock, Morais (Palmer 66), Camara

Subs: Mersin, Doherty, Smith, Gambin, Galach

Tranmere Rovers: Davies, McNulty, Monthe, Tollitt (Jennings 59), Buxton, Norwood, Perkins (K.Morris 61), Jonny Smith (Banks 59), Gilmour, Bakayago, Dagnell

Subs: Ridehalgh, Harris, Pilling, Pringle

Referee: Andy Haines

Attendance: 3,183 (783 away)

Man of the Match: Panutche Camara