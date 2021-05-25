Crawley Town awards night to be held online tomorrow night

Tom Nichols celebrates his goal at AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round. Picture by Jamie Evans/UK Sports Images Ltd

These awards are for Fans’ Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season, and Goal of the Season.

The awards will be presented on an online awards night, which will be live-streamed tonight at 7pm on the Reds’ official YouTube channel.

Commercial manager and supporter liaison officer Joe Comper will host the awards alongside a panel of special guests.

Captain George Francomb and manager John Yems presented two players with awards for Manager’s Player and Players’ Player after the game against Bolton, and these awards will be discussed at the ceremony.

The nominations for Player of the Season are Glenn Morris, Jake Hessenthaler, Jordan Tunnicliffe, Tom Nichols and George Francomb.

You can place your vote for this award here.

The nominations for Young Player of the Season are Nick Tsaroulla, Archie Davies, James Tilley and Tyler Frost.

You can place your vote here.

And the nominations for Goal of the Season are Tsaroulla’s FA Cup goal against Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup, Max Watters’ goal against Grimsby Town, Nichols finish, after a flowing Reds move, at Tranmere Rovers, and Francomb’s goals against Morecambe and Oldham Athletic respectively.