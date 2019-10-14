Crawley Town beat Colchester United - picture special

The Reds fell behind to a Luke Prosser goal in the first half but Crawley rallied in the second half. A superb strike from the magnificent Reece Grego-Cox brought the hosts level before Mason Bloomfield popped up with ten minutes to go take the three points. Photographer Steve Robards was at the game. Here is a selection of his pictures.

Bez Lubala battles with Colchester's Frank Nouble in the air

Crawley Town's match-winner Mason Bloomfield

The Reds' Tarryn Allarakhia tangles with Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu

Tom Dallison, superb at the back on Saturday, puts a U's player under pressure

