Crawley Town beat Colchester United - picture special
Crawley Town recorded their first League Two victory in five with a 2-1 home win over Colchester United on Saturday.
The Reds fell behind to a Luke Prosser goal in the first half but Crawley rallied in the second half. A superb strike from the magnificent Reece Grego-Cox brought the hosts level before Mason Bloomfield popped up with ten minutes to go take the three points. Photographer Steve Robards was at the game. Here is a selection of his pictures.
Bez Lubala battles with Colchester's Frank Nouble in the aur