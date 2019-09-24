Crawley Town beat Stoke City in the Carabao Cup - picture special It was another special night at The People's Pension Stadium as Crawley Town beat Stoke City in the third round of the Carabao Cup. And PW Sporting Photography was there to catch the action and the celebrations. There will be more pictures to follow. Ollie Palmer in action against Stoke City jpimedia Buy a Photo Bez Lubala jpimedia Buy a Photo Nathan Ferguson celebrates his goal jpimedia Buy a Photo Nathan Jones watches on jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3