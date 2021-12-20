Crawley Town has teamed up with the world’s largest surplus food app, Too Good To Go, to prevent surplus food from going to waste on matchdays. Picture courtesy of Too Good To Go

Leading the food waste movement, Too Good To Go lets people buy surplus food and drink from hotels, restaurants, grocery stores, pubs and producers to stop it from going to waste. Consumers simply download the free Too Good To Go app and search for nearby businesses with unsold produce.

They then purchase a ‘Magic Bag’, collect it at an allotted time and enjoy it.

Crawley Town is the first professional football club in England to partner with Too Good To Go on matchdays.

Magic Bags will contain a variety of delicious surplus food from the club’s food kiosks and will be available for collection from the club on matchdays, starting from the match against Colchester United on January 1 2022.

The Magic Bags will cost £3 each, but contain a selection of food items such as burgers, hotdogs, pastries and desserts worth up to £10.

Paschalis Loucaides, UK managing director of Too Good To Go, said: "We’re delighted to have welcomed Crawley Town into our growing community of over 16,000 partner stores.

"This collaboration will mean that the abundance of delicious food available at their club will be enjoyed and eaten rather than wasted, and I know our local community of app users in the area are going to love their Magic Bags.

"It’s great to see Crawley Town FC leading the way when it comes to sporting grounds being more sustainable and I’m really looking forward to seeing the impact we can make together."

Alex Watts, revenue manager at Crawley Town, added: "As a club, Crawley Town FC are committed to creating a more self sustainable community. We are looking to be more innovative and a flagship example for other clubs across the country to follow when trying to make a positive impact in their retrospective areas.

"We are proud to be the first sports club in England to operate with Too Good To Go on matchdays and we plan to follow this great partnership with other similar initiatives.

"I would like to thank all the staff in our food kiosks around the stadium and the great team of people at Too Good To Go for making this possible."

How to buy your Crawley Town FC Magic Bag:

Download the Too Good To Go app and follow the instructions to create an account.

Search for Crawley Town FC and add us to your favourites.

Secure your Crawley Town FC Magic Bag in advance of the matchday (the provisional amount shown on the app will be based on the average waste on matchdays).

On matchdays the amount of available Magic Bags will be confirmed through the app an hour after kick-off - keep an eye out as more may be added.

Collect your Magic Bag from Main Reception at The People’s Pension Stadium any time up to 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Enjoy your food!