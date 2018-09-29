Crawley Town boss Cioffi ahead of Yeovil Town clash - 'I hope you can all forgive me for running on the pitch'

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi has said his players have worked hard in training all week to 'rectify the mistakes' made last week.

The Reds' boss won his first game in charge against Morecambe but lost away at Forest Green in his second, and he is looking to bounce back against Yeovil Town at the Broadfield Stadium today.

And in programme notes for the Yeovil Town game, he said: "We have worked hard on the training pitch this week to rectify the mistakes we made last Saturday and I hope we see the evidence of that today."

He added: "I am very excited for my second home game in charge here at the Broadfield after a wonderful first match against Morecambe.

"I hope you can all forgive me for running on the pitch - I won't lie, it was the best yellow card I have ever had in my career. I also hope you enjoyed the celebrations at the end, and hopefully we can have many more similar moments as the season goes on."

Cioffi also mentioned last week's debutant Luke Gambin in his notes. He said: "On a positive note, it was great to be able to give Luke Gambin his Crawley Town debut, and we have already seen from his few minutes on the pitch that he will be able to make a huge impact for us.

"He also had a great chance to score and I'm sure he'll be more annoyed than anyone that he didn't take his opportunity. But there is a lot more to come from Luke."