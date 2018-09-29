Crawley Town boss Cioffi gets 'the answer' he was waiting for with Yeovil win

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi got 'the answers' he wanted with Crawley Town's impressive 3-1 win against Yeovil Town.

Goals from Ollie Palmer, Ashley Nathaniel-George and Felipe Morais gave his side a comfortable win and moved them up to 10th in the table on level on points with seven other teams.

And Cioffi said after the game: "Pleased with the result and performance. I am happy because it was the answer I was waiting for. We played a good game against Morecambe, we had not exactly the performance we we waiting for against Forest Green. But this was the answer the staff and myself were waiting for.

"In this league all the games are open. I am always confident because we are training hard all week to be winning.

"But we have to know that all the games are open. I think the reading of the game in the second half was brilliant."

SEE ALSO Gabriele Cioffi tips Crawley Town youngsters to succeed with ‘hard work’ | Former Arsenal youth Ashley Nathaniel-George predicts: ‘It’s going to be a good season at Crawley Town’