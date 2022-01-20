Crawley Town boss John Yems on his viral post-match interview at Stevenage and whether he will change

And Tuesday night was no different. In his post-match interview on the club website after the 2-1 defeat to Stevenage went viral again.

In the interview he said: "Absolute dogs. We didn’t deserve anything from the game in the end.

"We have only lost one game out of six but unfortunately it’s the way you lose it and I wasn't happy with the way we lost the game today.

He finished by saying: "Thanks to all the fans for coming but you can tell I have got the hump tonight."

The video was tweeted many times, including Edward Walker's (@edward_w97) who said: "Start your Wednesday right with some classic Yems." The video on that tweet was viewed nearly 35,000 times.

Fanbanter.co.uk ran a story with the headline 'Fans feel for interviewer as Crawley boss John Yems produces another epic rant'.

Crawley Town boss John Yems

But when asked about his post-match interview's in today's (Thursday, January 20) press conference, he said he does not regret what he says afterwards.

He said: "What we say in the dressing room, stays in the dressing room.

"But if people want me to come out and talk a load of old twaddle just to please them and make it smiley…no.

"There are certain managers out there that just tell players and everyone else what they want to hear. I won’t name names.

"If I go into the dressing room look Tom [Nichols] or any other player in the eyes, then come out in the paper or hear something different to what I have told them, as I have had done to me in the past, they wouldn't trust me.

"One thing I like to think we can do, good or bad, is trust each other. Yes you go off your rails. I am not saying I am right all the time but 99.9% I am.

"I am the silly one who has to come out and defended them. Tuesday, everyone could see what I could see and if anyone tries to say we could have done this or that…we made two mistakes, didn't compete well enough, we let two goals in against a very, very, very average side."

The defeat on Tuesday ended an unbeaten start to 20-22 but Yems only sees it as a blip as they prepare to entertain Tranmere on Saturday.

Yems said: "We are still on a brilliant run. It’s just one defeat in six or seven.

"We have had more injuries than the hospital up the road and you have got people moaning because you go away to Stevenage, who are fighting for their survival and spending money like it’s going out of fashion, and lose.

"The fans that turn up every week knows what’s going on here, knows what we are playing with, knows the budget.