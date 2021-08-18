Crawley Town boss John Yems on Salford City win, Ashley Nadesan and a good start at home

Ian Henderson’s headed opener was cancelled out by goals from Ashley Nadesan and Jake Hessenthaler, as the Reds rode out 2-1 winners.

It was a big first three points of the season for the Reds, and manager John Yems was impressed with his team’s performance.

He said: "It was a very good performance, the lads grew into the game.

"We had a lot of injuries when picking the side, and we didn’t know if registration would come through in time for Kwesi (Appiah). I’ve said since we’ve been here the lads all work their little cottons off and today showed it. For the first 20 minutes I thought that Salford looked a good side, Gary (Bowyer) has his side trying to play football, we knew that, so we had to stand up and be counted and I think at the end of it we did”.

“It was a terrible goal to give away from us, we weren’t happy with the goal, but the fans were fantastic tonight.

"You can’t fault anyone, one thing you’ll be guaranteed is that any side we send out will have a go for you. If at the end of the 90 things don’t go your way, we go onto the next one - it’s another three points away from relegation - we’ve got people to come back that will hopefully improve the side."

Nadesan opened his account for the season with a well-taken near-post finish, and Yems was full of praise for his striker: “Nadders is Nadders, he’s got pace, he’s got everything else, it’s just confidence with him.

John Yems on the sidelines at The People's Pension Stadium on Tuesday night

"You wouldn’t want him playing against you, even though the last couple of games he might’ve well have been playing against us. He’s a top boy, he can see we’re just having a laugh now, you can laugh and joke when you win.

“We won as a team, we conceded as a team. I think for Ludwig (Francillette) and Will (Ferry) it was a ‘welcome to the real world’ for them, it took them 20-25 minutes to realise ‘hold on, this isn’t academy stuff’ and they started being a bit stronger.

"It’s not like the academy where you head it and I don’t tackle you, these are experienced pros they’re playing against.

“It’s three points away from relegation, ask me after the next 47 and we’ll see where we go with it, but it is a good way to start, being at home again, and long may it continue, we’ve got miles of work to do, so don’t think we’re happy with it, because we’ve got to get better.

"If you don’t get better and keep improving and you’re going to stand still, that’s not for me, I’m not here to do that. Budgets and that don’t count to me, I want the best side and I know the players will be going out to be the best and compete with the best."