Crawley Town celebrate 125th anniversary with new commemorative crest

Crawley Town will celebrate their 125th anniversary with a new commemorative crest. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town Football Club

Both the Reds' home and away kits for the upcoming campaign will be adorned with the new badge, as well as the club's official leisurewear and training range.

Crawley's social media pages will also don the new crest to mark the historic milestone.

Crawley Town were formed in 1896 and the club played at many different grounds in and around the town during their spell in the West and Mid Sussex Leagues.

The Reds moved to Town Mead in 1949, and in 1997 the club played it's last game at the ground before moving to The People's Pension Stadium.

Crawley were promoted into the Conference as champions of the Southern League in 2003-04 and became fully professional in 2005.

A year later, the club was just over an hour away from extinction, having entered administration for the second time in seven years, but the third offer to creditors was accepted and the Reds survived.

Crawley appointed Steve Evans as manager in 2007, and the Scotsman lead them into the Football League as Conference champions in the 2010-11 campaign.

That season saw the Reds embark on their best ever run in the FA Cup. Crawley saw off Championship side Derby County on the way to the fifth round, where they were narrowly beaten 1-0 at Old Trafford by Manchester United.

The 2011-12 season saw Crawley reach the fifth round of the FA Cup again, beating Championship outfits Bristol City and Hull City on the way, but they were beaten 2-0 at home by Stoke City.

The Reds secured promotion from League Two in their first season at that level. Crawley spent three campaigns in League One before their relegation in 2015.

The 2020-21 season saw the Reds record arguably the biggest result in the club's history.