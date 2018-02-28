Crawley Town Community Foundation: Bridging the gap between mental health and sport

Move the Goalposts is essentially a football (and sports) programme, offering alternative workshops and activities run by Crawley Town Community Foundation. It is for those experiencing or at risk of experiencing mental health diﬃculties.

The project incorporates one hour of football and/or other sports a week throughout the year, depending on what the group wants. The Foundation then delivers 2-3 blocks of workshops for cohorts during the year. This element is led by the participants, with the session being adapted to meet the needs of the group. The last cohort included employability workshops, food and mood, budgeting, mindfulness and other therapeutic activity, and help with delivering presentations, General team-building activities were also provided.

The graphic demonstrates the impacts of Move the Goalposts

“During Move the Goalposts, I felt like I was part of the club. It has motivated me to come back to Crawley Town more. I stopped coming before because of my anxiety but now I’ve got a feel for it and I want to watch more matches again” PARTICIPANT 1

Move the Goalposts appears to have had significant impact on those who attended. Comments from the last employability cohort showed the project had improved confidence levels, communication skills and provided participants with a pathway to interact with new people. As well as breaking down the stigma with mental health, it also reduced loneliness and isolation amongst participants.

The Foundation provides a range of community development programmes and service, with perhaps Move the Goalposts being the most powerful with regards to impact.

The graph pictured demonstrates the impacts of Move the Goalposts:

“Move the Goalposts has improved my confidence, enhanced communication and allowed me to meet new people.

“The programme was well organised, enabling me to learn new things. It helped to clear my mind of worries and concerns”

PARTICIPANT 3

Football sessions currently run every Wednesday from 15:00-16:00 on the Checkatrade Stadium 3G Ball Court.

The next employability cohort is due to start again on Wednesday March 14, with sessions open to everyone 18+.

No official mental health diagnosis is needed.

More information can be acquired by emailing adamwicking@crawleytownfc.com or call 01293 410 000 ex 4.