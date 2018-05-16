Crawley Town Community Foundation: Checkatrade takeover day

The first week of May saw Crawley Town Community Foundation takeover the Crawley Town Checkatrade Stadium First Team Pitch, with our BTEC Football Education team and Premier League Primary Stars programmes hosting tournaments, fixtures, and trials!

The BTEC Football Education Academy A-Team hosted a National Football Youth League fixture, hosting Watford on a very wet pitch. Along with the main pitch, the use of home and away changing rooms and dugouts meant for a very exciting and professional setup for the students.

Crawley Town Community Foundation

Watford Westfield Football Academy (@WfcFootball) tweeted this after the fixture, ‘Massive thanks to @CrawleyTownCF for hosting us at their Stadium in a great showcase of the 16-18 Full-Time BTEC Student Athletes #football #watfordfc #crawleyfc #trials #btec’

Although the result did not go our way, the players from both teams showed a great attitude and desire, both sets of management involved were impressed with the day.

To finish the day, the Education team held open trials for 16-18-year olds wishing to join the BTEC National Diploma in Sport course in 2018-19. This was a unique opportunity to showcase their talent on the hallowed turf.

The next Open Evening is on Monday, June 18 from 6pm, for more information go to www.ctcommunityfoundation.com/btec-further-education to register your interest or to sign up for the 2018/19 season.

The next event to grace the Crawley Town turf was a Premier League Primary Stars (PLPS) tournament. This tournament was split into two groups, a girls’, and a mixed group with several PLPS schools taking part in the annual tournament.

Crawley Town Community Foundation

Kayleigh Bowers, PLPS Coordinator, said this, ‘Hosting the two PLPS tournaments here at the Checkatrade Stadium was a fantastic opportunity allowing school pupils from Crawley and surrounding areas to play in a professional football stadium setting. At the same time, pupils could de-stress in preparation for their SATS exams. We saw over 100 children participate in the tournaments, and we were encouraged with the excellent standard of football played and sportsmanship shown throughout’.

Southwater Junior Academy (@SouthwaterJA_PE), one of the schools to take part, tweeted this post-event, ‘Great time at the @CrawleyTownCF tournament at the Checkatrade Stadium. Both teams lost in the semis unfortunately, the boys on penalties & the girls’1-0 with the only goal they conceded all day, both were so unlucky not to win, but bounced back & won their 3rd and 4th playoffs 5-0 and 6-0!’

The results of the tournament were as follows:

Mixed Tournament: 1st Milton Mount 2nd Manor Field 3rd Southwater

Girls Tournament: 1st Milton Mount 2nd The Oaks 3rd Southwater

Pictures of the events can be found at: http://www.ctcommunityfoundation.com/gallery

For more information on anything Community Foundation related, email community@crawleytownfc.com or call 01293 410000 ex 4.

Crawley Town Community Foundation: Women and Girls’ football continues to flourish