Crawley Town Community Foundation: Getting involved with the People’s FA Cup

The People’s Cup is a free national five a-side competition, covering 18 categories and attracted more than 50,000 amateur players in 2018.

The biggest such tournament in the country and taking place across 278 venues, Crawley Town FC had their very own representatives in the prestigious competition.

Crawley Town Flyers flying high

On Sunday February 25, Crawley Town Flyers took a break from their Sussex Disability League campaign to take part in the 2018 FA People’s Cup.

On a sunny but cold day at the Sussex FA’s Lancing headquarters, the Flyers entered three teams, 1 in the Championship and 2 at Division 1. Prior to kick off, they were presented with their new Crawley Town FC kit. The Crawley Town Flyers Championship side put up a good performance against very strong opposition, to finish 3rd in their group. It was a great effort and something to build on for the future.

In Division 1, Crawley Town Flyers Reds lost only 1 game throughout the competition to finish Runners Up. This left the other Crawley Town Flyers Division 1 side, to see if they could go one better and win the overall competition.

They went undefeated throughout the competition, taking 1st place in the group and a spot in the next round of the FA People’s Cup. This will take place over the weekend of March 24 and 25.

Crawley Town Flyers is a partnership between Out There West Sussex, Forest Flyers and Crawley Town Community Foundation. Crawley Town Flyers play regular matches in the Sussex Disability League. So if you are 16+years old and would like to join a friendly football club whether to play competitive matches or just for fitness and socialising then please contact Ian Burlinson - ian.burlinson@outreach3way.org

The FA People’s Cup is one of many highlights on the COGS’ calendar and this year saw a rise from six to nine teams.

The nationally recognised and award winning COGS literally took over the Gillette Corner Goals venue (London) last Saturday, with nearly 60 women, the majority of whom, were aged over 35. It was a fantastic day, and everyone played and enjoyed representing Crawley Town and it was a relief to see everyone walk away without any injuries.

One of the founders and player Carol Bates, said: “If you could bottle the buzz from all the older women playing football, you’d be a millionaire!”

Carol and Crawley Town Community Foundation set up the Crawley Old Girls in 2015 for older women to learn to play football and to have fun and the first session saw 10 women attend. Today there are now three sessions running with 148 women registered.

Sessions include a beginner’s session, an intermediate session, and an advanced session for women who have played and want to come back into the game, for fun and enjoyment. You can find details of all the sessions on the website: www.crawley-cogs.co.uk or contact Carol Bates direct at cogscrawley@gmail.com.

