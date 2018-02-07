Crawley Town Community Foundation: Holiday and half-term soccer schools

Perhaps the most synonymous of all community programmes are the popular soccer schools.

The Crawley Town Community Foundation has provided the holiday and half-term soccer school for five years now, which has increased in attendances during that period.

Soccer Schools

It’s primary aim is to provide out of school provision, for children aged 4-13 during the school holidays.

The sessions run following the schedule below:

- Christmas

- February half-term

- Easter

- May half-term

- Summer

- October half-term

As well as children keeping active and healthy throughout the holidays, the soccer school develops and harnesses their footballing skills, with children having fun along the way!

Crawley Town Community Foundation host these sessions at the Stadium, on the Biffa 3G Ball Court. Sessions are regularly attended by Crawley Town FC first team players and coaches, who offer their support to budding players.

Richie Coleman, parent of George, had this to say about the sessions: “The quality of coaching and the family feel of the club makes George want to keep coming. When asked to play for Chelsea or Crawley, he chose Crawley”

“As a parent, it’s about social inclusion, it’s about being socially aware and developing those skills. It’s about confidence to go and do something like this on his own, but also the fitness that comes with it.

“And the discipline that comes with any team sport. It really is a fantastic setup to be in.”

Head of Football Development, Daniel Garrod said: “I’m hugely passionate about our soccer schools and the pathway it provides young people.

“The fact that we run it at the Stadium gives a lot of young players inspiration.

“It is for ages 5 – 13 year olds and is inclusive to all. It gives young people the opportunity to express themselves on our very own 3G football pitch in a safe environment, with a strong emphasis on engagement and fun.

“If we can engage all the children within the group we feel the technical side of the game will come naturally.

“We have children who have returned year by year because we have a quality set up with top coaches.

“The coaching staff now have experience working not only across different clubs in the country, but abroad in places such as the United States.

“Our soccer schools are constantly expanding with the club always looking at new players.

“Some have now progressed not only into our Development Centre but also our Elite Centres.”

The next soccer school runs in the February Half Term, between February 12-16.

If you are interested in booking onto the February Soccer School, go to http://www.ctcommunityfoundation.com/book-online-c11hv