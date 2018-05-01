Crawley Town Community Foundation: National Citizen Service Summer 2018

The National Citizen Service (NCS) is now almost full for the summer, and this is a last call for interested young people aged 15-17 years old to take part.

NCS encourages personal and social development by working on skills like leadership, teamwork and communication. It helps young people build skills for work and life, whilst they take on new challenges and make new friends.

Andre Benham, NCS Manager for Crawley Town Community Foundation, had this to say about the upcoming programme:“NCS brings together young people from different backgrounds and helps them develop greater confidence, self-awareness and responsibility.

“It is a government-funded programme, and you will never contribute more than £50 for the entire four weeks.”

Summer itinerary

Week 1: Adventure (5 days, 4 nights)

We go to the Isle of Wight and Adventure Activities UK, check them out at www.AdventureActivities

IsleofWight.co.uk

Young People will be in teams of 15 with NCS staff and qualified activity instructors. They will stay in big safari tents – but do not worry because there are beds in the tents! We call it glamping. There are also proper toilets and shower facilities.

Young people are never forced to do any activities that they do not want to do – however it is great to see them build their self-confidence by trying new things! This can include anything from coasteering to archery, and axe throwing to sea kayaking. A range of activities are provided in the evenings, giving young people a chance to chill out with mates and get involved with fun entertainment. We also cater for all dietary requirements.

Week 2: Discovery (5 days, 4 nights)

We will be based at Sussex University campus (Brighton) in student halls of residence, undertaking workshops such as: first aid qualification, money management, inspirational speakers, CV and interview skills and learning how to cook. Young people have the support of their team mates and once again transport, meals and accommodation are provided. In the evenings, we have some really fun activities such as Trash for Fash and the Great NCS Bake Off, as well as a chance for Young People to put their feet up.

Weeks 3 & 4: Action

Now the residential weeks are over, the teams will be using their new-found skills to plan and deliver their own social action project to make a difference in the local area.

Examples of past projects: Granny Graffiti, food banks and care packages to raise awareness of homelessness, blindfolded sports tournaments to raise awareness of visual impairment, regeneration projects at care homes and community fun days to raise money for local charities. The possibilities are endless.

Celebration

We will round off the NCS experience with a celebration at a local venue, which will be confirmed closer to the time. Your son / daughter can bring along a guest to show off what they have achieved and pick up their certificate signed by the prime minister. We will welcome them in to the NCS Graduates Club, where they can find out about further opportunities, such as our monthly youth club, youth boards, media campaigns and mentor job roles.

They can use the certificate to boost their CV’s and UCAS applications, which will really help them to stand out from the crowd at a job interview, apprenticeships or further study.

There are three ways to get involved:

1) Over the phone on 0800 197 8010

2) On our website at ncsyes.co.uk

3) Or for more details send a SMS to 07397 542 453

